New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.02 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,286,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $33.06 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

