New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of FibroGen worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $11.34 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $57.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

