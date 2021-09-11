New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 29,479 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Outset Medical worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $189,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,907,373. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OM opened at $50.76 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.