New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 29,800 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

