New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 107,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $35,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Constellium by 33.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

NYSE:CSTM opened at $20.36 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.67.

CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.