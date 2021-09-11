New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

