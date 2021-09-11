New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.14.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,290 shares of company stock valued at $418,924. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.