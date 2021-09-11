New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

