New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,177 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of ACCO Brands worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO opened at $8.97 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $857.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

