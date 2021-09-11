New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,221 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Stepan worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 154.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.18. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

