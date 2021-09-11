New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,414 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Evolent Health worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Evolent Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,016 shares of company stock worth $2,930,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

