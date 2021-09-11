New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,921 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.