New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,562 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Phreesia worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 161,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2,279.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 153,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,307 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

