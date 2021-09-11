New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,440 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Xencor worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xencor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Xencor by 32.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Xencor by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

XNCR stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.