Newscrypto (NWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.54 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $156.43 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00179865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.92 or 0.99945565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.06 or 0.07091563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00902867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

