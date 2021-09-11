Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $654,450.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00070770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00128856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,164.24 or 0.99913913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.50 or 0.07080258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.15 or 0.00940528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

