Nexo (NEXO) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $867.20 million and $14.48 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00162141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.