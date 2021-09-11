NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01394383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.00481443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00339504 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00047826 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

