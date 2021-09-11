NextDAO Market Cap Tops $3.32 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $120,755.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00069539 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00129175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00161428 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,130,341,947 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,109,838 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.