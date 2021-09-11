Nexus Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $48.12 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,521,355 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

