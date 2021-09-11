NFT Index Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,695.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,205.06 or 0.02678626 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $14,695.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00160790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043377 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

