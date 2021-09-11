NFT Price Down 3% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $66,426.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00162859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00043642 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

