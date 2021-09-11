NFTify (N1) One Day Volume Hits $15,231.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $15,231.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00183156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,516.44 or 1.00132683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.24 or 0.07130488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00868684 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

