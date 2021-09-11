NFTLootBox Hits Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $605,888.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $218.78 or 0.00479162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 53% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00129783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00183926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,733.42 or 1.00162628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.06 or 0.07115902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00873690 BTC.

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

