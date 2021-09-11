NFTLootBox One Day Trading Volume Reaches $644,100.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $202.19 or 0.00446195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $644,100.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00070031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00127677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00181125 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.38 or 0.99860135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.59 or 0.07142621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.00926111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

