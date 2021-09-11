NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Critical Contrast

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.5% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 10.13% 9.37% 5.01% Fairfax Financial 12.50% 19.11% 4.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NI and Fairfax Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $306.36 million 1.29 $40.39 million N/A N/A Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.60 $218.40 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NI and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fairfax Financial has a consensus price target of $691.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.22%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than NI.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats NI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

