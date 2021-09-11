Nimiq Market Cap Hits $32.54 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $32.54 million and $889,978.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,759.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.93 or 0.07261698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00402660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.01408192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00126542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00561605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.87 or 0.00508899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00345097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,926,090,250 coins and its circulating supply is 8,264,590,250 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.