Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 45,661 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 355.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 46,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,524,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNL. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

BNL stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

