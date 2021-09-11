Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,675 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 117.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

NYSE TRI opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

