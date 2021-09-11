Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.