Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

COG stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

