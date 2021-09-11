Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Redwood Trust worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96.

RWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.