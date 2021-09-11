Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

