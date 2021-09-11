Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $11,538,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 522,280 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $7,013,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 843.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 341,235 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

