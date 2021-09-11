Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after buying an additional 1,668,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 868,484 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,373,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after buying an additional 607,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.