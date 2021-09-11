Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $224.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.55. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

