Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,908 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of The Macerich worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $70,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.