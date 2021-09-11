Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

