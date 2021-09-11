Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

