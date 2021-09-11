Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.99 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

