Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.95 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

