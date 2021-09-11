Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Rubius Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUBY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

