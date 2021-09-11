Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $151.51 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.25 and a 200-day moving average of $150.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $23,789,772. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

