Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 68,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

