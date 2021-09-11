Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Post in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $107.09 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

