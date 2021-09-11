Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CNA Financial by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

