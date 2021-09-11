Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,160 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.