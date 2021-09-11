Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $775.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

ARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.