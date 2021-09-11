Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,901 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 579,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

