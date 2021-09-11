Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,442 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

